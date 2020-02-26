Closings courtesy of Fox2News
School Closings Last Updated: 02/26/2020 07:39am
- Boncl R 10 Schools | CLOSED
- Bowling Green R 1 | CLOSED
- Brussels School Dist. 42 | DELAYED 1 1/2 HRS
- Carrollton CUSD 1 | CLOSED
- Clopton Pike County R 3 | CLOSED
- Elsberry R 2 | CLOSED
- Grandview R 2 Schools | CLOSED
- Greenfield CUSD 10 | CLOSED
- Jersey School District # 100 | CLOSED
- Liberty Christian Wright City | DELAYED 2 HRS
- Lincoln University Cooperative Extension | Opening at 10:00 AM
- Louisiana R 2 | CLOSED
- Menta Academy Cornerstone Taylorville | CLOSED Wednesday
- North Greene Unit Dist. 3 | CLOSED
- Northwestern Dist. 2 | CLOSED
- Pike – Lincoln Technical Center | CLOSED
- ROE 40 ACE – Greene | CLOSED
- Richwoods R 7 Schools | CLOSED
- Silex R 1 Schools | CLOSED
- St. Alphonsus in Silex | DELAYED 2 HRS
- St. Anthony School Sullivan | DELAYED 1 HR Snow Schedule
- St. Clair R 13 School District | CLOSED
- St. Clement in Bowling Green | CLOSED
- St. Mary School in Brussels | DELAYED 1 1/2 HRS
- Thrive Christian School Jerseyville | CLOSED
- Troy R 3 Schools | CLOSED Wednesday
- Warren County R 3 | CLOSED
- Wentzville R 4 Schools | DELAYED 2 HRS Snow Schedule
- Winfield R 4 | CLOSED
Business Closings Last Updated: 02/26/2020 07:43am
- Earthwise Industries | CLOSED
- Lincoln County Council on Aging | CLOSED
- Warren Co Sheltered Workshop | CLOSED
- Warren County Handicapped Services | CLOSED Wednesday
- Warren County Senior Center | CLOSED
- Warrenton Aquatic Center | CLOSED
- Warrenton Elks Lodge Bingo | CLOSED