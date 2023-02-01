MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Mourners have gathered to remember Tyre Nichols, who died after a brutal beating by Memphis police. The Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy at Nichols’ funeral Wednesday and Vice President Kamala Harris called on Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice and Policing Act. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump will deliver a call to action. The service was postponed by hours because of icy weather. The 29-year-old Nichols was a skateboarder, father and amateur photographer. In the three weeks since his death, five officers have been fired and charged with murder, and their specialized unit was disbanded. Two more officers have been suspended. Two Memphis Fire Department emergency medical workers and a lieutenant were also fired.