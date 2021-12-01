COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A federal elections watchdog group has filed another complaint against former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens. The Campaign Legal Center alleges in its complaint filed Wednesday that the Republican U.S. Senate candidate broke a state campaign finance disclosure law. At issue is $100,000 that it says Greitens’ state campaign committee illegally spent to kickstart his current Senate campaign. State committees are not allowed to spend money on federal campaigns. Greitens’ Senate campaign manager says no money from prior campaigns has been spent on his Senate bid.