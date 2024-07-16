Washington University’s Pediatric Care Clinic is reportedly closing. The former employee who drew national attention with allegations against the University’s Transgender Center at STL Children’s Hospital says the pediatric care clinic will close permanently. In an op-ed submitted yesterday (TUES) to the Post Dispatch, Jamie Reed said the closing was quietly announced last week. Reed acknowledged that her whistleblower complaint last year that minors with other mental health issues were hastily prescribed hormones may have played a part in the decision and she’s standing by her decision to go public. Although the pediatric center will close, the Wash U Transgender Center will continue to serve patients over 18 years of age. The MO legislature passed a law last year outlawing hormone treatment for minors looking to transition. Steve Potter, KTRS News.