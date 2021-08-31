WASHINGTON, Mo. (AP) — Police say a 13-year-old boy died of a drug overdose during a sleepover at a 12-year-old friend’s house in eastern Missouri over the weekend, and three adults at the house were arrested. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that police were called to a home in Washington around 9 a.m. Sunday and found Zackary Foster dead in an upstairs bedroom. Police Sgt. Steve Sitzes said the 12-year-old told investigators he and his friend had been experimenting with drugs they found in the house. After securing a search warrant, officers found various prescription and some illegal drugs in the house, including methamphetamine and capsules possibly containing heroin or fentanyl.