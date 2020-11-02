(KTRS) – A Washington Middle School student is the first Missouri child to die of COVID-19. Washington School District officials said in a letter to parents that eighth grade student Payton Baumgarth died from the novel coronavirus over the weekend. Baumgarth last attended class on Thurs., Oct. 22, and had been in quarantine since Mon., Oct. 26. The district will have counselors on hand when students return to class on Wed., Oct. 28. Baumgarth is the 48th COVID-19 related fatality in Franklin County.