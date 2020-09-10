St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Warrants are issued in last month’s homicide in the city’s Gravois Park Neighborhood.

St. Louis Police say that the Circuit Attorney’s office has charged 20-year-old Marqueze Murray with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the August 19th killing of 19-year-old Richard Hodges.

It began when officers responded to a call in the 2700 block of Miami, and found Hodges in the yard suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide detectives handled the investigation.