LONDON (AP) — Christmas revelers across Europe are lying low and changing plans as new restrictions and fears about the omicron variant of the coronavirus persuade many to stay home. That’s magnifying concerns about a second lost holiday season for airlines, restaurants and shops already battered by the pandemic. Scotland and Wales on Friday pledged millions of pounds for businesses hurt in Britain’s latest surge. That puts pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government to do the same in England. Several European countries are warily watching the spread of omicron. On Friday, Denmark decided to close theaters, concert halls and museums in response to a rise in virus cases. In Spain, friends and classmates canceled traditional year-end dinners.