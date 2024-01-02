NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is starting 2024 with a slump and giving back some of its powerful gains from the year before. The S&P 500 was 1% lower Tuesday. The Dow was down 95 points, and the Nasdaq composite was 2.2% lower. Some of last year’s biggest winners were weighing on the market, including a 4.4% drop for Apple. Much of Wall Street had been preparing for at least a pause in the rally that had carried the S&P 500 to nine straight winning weeks and the brink of its record. Treasury yields rose to regress a bit following their huge run.