CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Four-term incumbent Republican Rep. Ann Wagner has fended off a strong challenge from Democratic state Sen. Jill Schupp to win reelection in Missouri’s 2nd Congressional District, which covers mostly middle class and affluent parts of the St. Louis suburbs. Both sides spent heavily on the race heading into Tuesday’s election, with Wagner’s campaign shelling out about $5 million, Schupp’s about $4 million and outside groups pouring in millions more in support of one candidate or the other. The 2nd District hasn’t sent a Democrat to Congress since 1990.