(AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner will seek a sixth term representing suburban St. Louis in Congress. Wagner announced her reelection bid on Tuesday in Missouri’s 2nd District, which covers mostly middle class and affluent parts of the St. Louis suburbs. Wagner’s name had been mentioned as a possible U.S. Senate candidate. Incumbent Missouri Republican Roy Blunt announced in March he would not seek a third term. The 2nd District hasn’t sent a Democrat to Congress since 1990, but Wagner faced strong challenges from Democrats in 2018 and 2020.