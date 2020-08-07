Washington D.C. (AP) — A marathon meeting in the Capitol generated lots of recriminations but little progress on the top issues confronting negotiators on vital COVID-19 rescue money. The talks are teetering on the brink of collapse. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said of the Thursday night talks: “There’s a handful of very big issues that we are still very far apart” on. He said there are impasses on aid to states and local governments and renewing supplemental unemployment benefits. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said: “We’re very far apart. It’s most unfortunate.” Both sides said the future of the talks is uncertain. President Donald Trump is considering executive orders to address evictions and on unemployment insurance, but they appear unlikely to have much impact.