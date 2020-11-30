ST. LOUIS (AP) — The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in the St. Louis area set another new record Sunday even as the most-recent statewide hospitalization numbers declined slightly. The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said the seven-day average of new patients in the area increased by 13 to 897 Sunday to set a record for the third day in a row. The data includes patients from BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital facilities in the St. Louis area. Statewide, the number of hospitalizations dropped to 2,654 from 2,813 on Thursday, which was the most-recent data available.