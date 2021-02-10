NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic is tamping down the joy — and the revenue — associated with the Carnival season in New Orleans. Parades that normally draw thousands in the weeks before Mardi Gras have been canceled. Bars and restaurants that usually overflow with free-spending customers are closed or operating at limited capacity. Live music is all but dead. Many small business owners have weathered a lot already. Even as vaccinations ramp up, they’re preparing for a long wait before business gets back to normal. Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday, falls on Feb. 16 this year.