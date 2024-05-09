FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police body camera video shows a Florida sheriff’s deputy announced himself as law enforcement just before fatally shooting a Black U.S. Air Force airman in his apartment. Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden showed police body camera video of the May 3 shooting at a news conference Thursday afternoon. Earlier, the family of Senior Airman Roger Fortson and their attorneys said they wanted to clear his name and disputed that the deputy acted in self-defense. The video shows Fortson had a gun that was pointed downward. Noted civil rights attorney Ben Crump is representing Fortson’s family. He says the gun as legally registered and that the Constitution gave Fortson the right to own it and against unreasonable searches by police.