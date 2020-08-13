St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Police identify the victim of Wednesday’s early morning homicide in north county.

According to County Police, 37-year-old Derrick Bunting was shot and killed in the parking lot of an apartment complex. It unfolded just after 6:30 in the 4600 block of Whisper Lake Drive in Black Jack. That’s where officers with the North County precinct responded and found Bunting suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating. They are looking for suspects believed to have fled in a silver SUV.