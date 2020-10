St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The victim in Monday morning’s homicide in north city is identified.

St. Louis Police say 47-year-old Bryan Wright was gunned down at around 10 o’clock in the 22-hundred block of Sullivan, in the city’s St. Louis Place neighborhood. That’s where Wright was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Homicide detectives are investigating.