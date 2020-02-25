Maryland Heights, Mo.(KTRS) We’re learning more about the fatal shooting inside of the Maryland Heights Community Center last night. Police Chief Bill Carson provided an update during a morning news conference. Carson said the 30-year-old suspect worked for the city as a part-time janitor. The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Maria Lucas of Olivette. She worked for the city of Maryland Heights for 7 years as a customer relation specialist and a supervisor. The suspect who was shot by a Maryland Heights officer, remains hospitalized in serious condition. His name is being withheld pending charges.