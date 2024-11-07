Monday is Veterans Day.

Following Saturdays Veterans Day parades in St.Louis and St.Charles, there are a number of events taking place on Monday. There’s a special ceremony scheduled for 10am at St.Peters City Hall, The French Society of STL will have a wreath laying ceremony at the Soldiers Memorial Military Museum and an event at the MO National Veterans Memorial in Perryville will feature speakers and musical tributes. Rae Lynn Munoz, the memorials Exec. Dir., previewed the event on KTRS’ McGraw Show. There will also be free camping Monday for vets and active-duty military members at all MO State Parks, and on Thursday SIU Edwardsville is offering free exams and dental work for Veterans at its School of Dental Medicine in Alton. Steve Potter, KTRS News.