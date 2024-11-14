With the Thanksgiving Holiday fast approaching, health officials in Missouri and Illinois are reminding the public that now is the time to receive Flu and COVID shots. The holiday season is beginning, and although the overall illness level is currently low, public health officials expect viral activity to increase as the time for indoor gatherings with family and friends grows closer. Thanksgiving is now less than 2 weeks away and they want to remind you that it takes about 2 weeks for vaccinations to provide their full level of protection and for those that haven’t already gotten vaccines this season, now is the time to visit your local pharmacy or clinic. The FDA and CDC have approved new vaccines for COVID and the flu and have updated who can receive the RSV vaccine. The city of St.Louis recommends going to vaccines.gov and entering your zip code to find a clinic location near you, and just this week IL health officials traveled to Gallatin County, SE of STL, to receive their shots at a public event. The message…if you’re not fully protected from the flu and covid…NOW is the time. Steve Potter, KTRS News.