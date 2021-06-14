(AP) — Kansas’ largest electric company expects to make its first big investments in solar energy over the next three years and is looking to produce no net carbon emissions as of 2045. Both goals are set by a long-term plan outlined by Evergy for regulators in Kansas and Missouri. Environmentalist don’t think Evergy is moving quickly enough on clean energy initiatives. Conversely, other critics worry that the plan could make electricity more expensive and less reliable. Utilities across the U.S. and investors increasingly see green initiatives as good for companies’ bottom lines. Evergy has about 1 million customers in Kansas and another 600,000 in Missouri.