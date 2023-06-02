SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Bible has been banned at elementary and middle schools in one Utah school district after a committee decided it wasn’t age appropriate “due to vulgarity or violence.” The decision by the Davis School District north of Salt Lake City comes as parent activists throughout the United States sow alarm about how sex and violence are talked about in schools. The district’s decision follows similar moves that were later reversed by schools in Missouri and Texas and stems from a new law expanding parents’ power to challenge materials they believe are obscene in schools. Utah is among a longer list of states to have recently passed such laws.