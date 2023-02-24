CHICAGO (Feb. 23, 2022) – St. Louis CITY SC’s new home, CITYPARK, will host the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team when they play one of their April friendlies against the Republic of Ireland as both teams continue their journeys to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia. Following a match on Saturday, April 8 at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, the teams will complete in the second match of a two-leg set on Tuesday, April 11 at the brand new CITYPARK in St. Louis, Mo. (6:30 p.m. CT / 7:30 p.m. ET on HBO Max.

These will be the final international matches for the USWNT players before head coach Vlatko Andonovski and his staff choose the USA’s 23-player World Cup roster later in the spring.

In 2021, the USWNT played the first-ever match at Q2 Stadium, defeating Nigeria 2-0 in front of a sold-out crowd. This will the USA’s first match at Q2 since that historic night. The match at CITYPARK also carries some history as it will be the first game for the U.S. Women at the home of the newest franchise in Major League Soccer, St. Louis CITY SC, the first female majority-owned team in the league.

St. Louis native and U.S. Women’s National Team captain Becky Sauerbrunn will have another opportunity to play in her hometown. The two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup Champion attended Ladue High School and was recently recognized for her contributions to the sport by having Ladue’s soccer field named in her honor – the Becky Sauerbrunn Field.

“It’s an honor to be part of this historic event at CITYPARK with our friends at the U.S. Women’s National Team,” said St. Louis CITY SC President and CEO, Carolyn Kindle. “The momentum of soccer in our region right now is unparalleled and the passion of our fans will create an incredible atmosphere on matchday. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to our beautiful home and again shine a light on the best of St. Louis by having these two teams compete in our stadium.”

Ireland qualified for the 2023 Women’s World Cup – its first – in dramatic fashion. After finishing second in UEFA Women’s World Cup Qualifying Group A behind Sweden, Ireland met rival Scotland in a one-game World Cup playoff at the famed Hampden Park in Glasgow. In front of more than 10,000 fans, a highly emotional goal in 72nd minute from Amber Barrett, who plays in Germany for Turbine Potsdam, sent The Girls in Green to Australia and New Zealand.

“Ireland is a highly motivated, hard-working team that has talented players with big hearts who I know are really excited to be representing their country in a World Cup,” said U.S. Women’s National Team head coach Vlatko Andonovski. “The two games will be a great test at a crucial time in our team’s run to the World Cup. While there will be plenty of league games for us to watch after April, these will be the final matches for our players with the National Team before we have to pick the World Cup roster, so they will carry that importance.”

TICKETS

Presales for both matches will begin on Monday, February 27 with the public sale exclusively through Ticketmaster beginning on Monday, March 6. Dependent on remaining ticket availability, groups of 20 or more can order at ussoccer.com starting Tuesday, March 7.