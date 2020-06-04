ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Saint Louis FC is pleased to announce that the USL Championship Board of Governors voted on Thursday in favor of returning to play for the 2020 season, with a provisional start date set for July 11.

While additional information on competition format, scheduling, broadcast and other important details will be made available in the coming weeks, it’s important to note that the league’s return to play will be conducted in strict alignment with all local and state public health guidelines. During the coming weeks, we will be working closely with the league and local government officials to understand the inevitable impact on our stadium capacity for the resumed season.

To our valued Season Ticket Members and fans, we thank you in advance for your patience as we strive to ensure the safety of all parties involved. All ticket-related details will be communicated over the course of the next few weeks.

“At a time when positive news has been hard to find, we are encouraged by this development,” said Patrick Barry, STLFC Club President. “Though much work remains and many details need to be finalized, we could not be more supportive and excited about the prospect of returning to the field in 2020. The patience and support of our players, staff and fans will hopefully soon be rewarded.”