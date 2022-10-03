WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say Russia is working to amplify doubts about the integrity of American elections while China is interested in influencing policy perspectives in favor of Beijing. That concern aligns with unclassified intelligence advisory obtained by The Associated Press that says China is probably seeking to influence select races to “hinder candidates perceived to be particularly adversarial to Beijing.” Intelligence officials have privately warned state and local officials that Beijing sees a lower risk in meddling in the midterms versus a presidential election.