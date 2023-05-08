President Joe Biden says his administration will write new rules to expand the rights of airline passengers. Biden said Monday that the rules will require airlines to compensate passengers and cover their meals and hotel rooms if they are stranded for reasons within the airline’s control. It’s the Democratic administration’s latest salvo at the airlines, and it comes just weeks before the busy summer travel season. Airlines for America, which represents the biggest carriers, says that airlines have no incentive to delay or cancel flights. The trade group blames weather and air traffic control outages for most delays.