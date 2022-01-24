ST. LOUIS (AP) — A U.S. Navy medical team will arrive in Missouri next week to help a St. Louis County hospital staff strained by an increase in COVID-19 cases. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force announced Friday that a 44-person team of medical specialists will arrive next week to work at Christian Hospital. The task force sought federal help last week for 11 health care facilities in the St. Louis region but federal officials said they would be able to send support to only one hospital. Also Friday, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed lawsuits against 36 school districts that are requiring masks for students.