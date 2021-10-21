WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says the U.S. has donated its 200 millionth COVID-19 shot to help vaccinate the rest of the world. The Biden administration is aiming to lead a global vaccination campaign even as it rolls out boosters for domestic use. The donated doses include more than 120 million in surplus from the U.S. stockpile of shots, as well as the initial deliveries of the 1 billion doses the Biden administration has purchased from Pfizer for overseas donation by September 2022. More than 100 countries and territories have received the American doses. The U.S. remains the largest vaccine donor in the world.