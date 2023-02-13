WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is defending the shootdowns of three unidentified objects in as many days even as it acknowledged that officials had no indication the objects were intended for surveillance in the same manner as the high-altitude Chinese balloon that traversed American airspace earlier this month. White House national security spokesman John Kirby says the three objects, including one shot down Sunday over Lake Huron, were traveling at such a low altitude as to pose a risk to civilian air traffic. While the Biden administration does not yet have evidence that the objects were equipped for spying purposes — or even belonged to China — Kirby said officials also can’t rule that out, either.