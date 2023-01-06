WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials have approved a new Alzheimer’s drug that modestly slows the brain-robbing disease. The Food and Drug Administration granted the approval Friday for patients in the early stages of Alzheimer’s, but didn’t rule out broader use. It’s the first drug that’s been convincingly shown to slow the decline in memory and thinking that define the disease. But the $26,000-a-year medication comes with downsides, including potentially serious side effects and frequent drug infusions. Alzheimer’s patients will have to decide whether those issues are worth the drug’s benefit, which likely amounts to slowing the disease by several months. Insurers are expected to only cover the drug for people with early-stage Alzheimer’s.