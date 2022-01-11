WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has announced $308 million in additional humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan. The new aid comes as Afghanistan edges toward a humanitarian crisis since the Taliban takeover nearly five months ago. White House spokesperson Emily Horne says in a statement issued Tuesday the new aid from the U.S. Agency for International Development will flow through independent humanitarian organizations. The money will be used to provide shelter, health care, winterization assistance, emergency food aid, water, sanitation and hygiene services. Afghanistan’s long-troubled economy has been in a tailspin since the Taliban takeover. Nearly 80% of its previous government’s budget came from the international community.