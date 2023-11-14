Trout fishing season has begun, and to encourage fishing in urban areas, The Missouri Department of Conservation has begun stocking St.Louis area lakes with thousands of fish. The state’s STL Urban Fishing program has begun, the Dept. Of Conservation will be stocking nearly 40,000 rainbow trout from November until February in nine STL City and County Lakes, as well as Union City Lake in Franklin County and in five lakes in the Bush Conservation Area in St.Charles. Anglers should know that from now until Jan.31st some lakes are catch and release only, but after Feb. 1st trout can be harvested from any lake. Also, if you’re between the ages of 16 and 64 you must have a valid state fishing permit. There’s also a toll-free hotline for STL area residents that will let you know when and where fish are stocked…that number is 636-300-9651. And make note that there are three STL lakes currently undergoing renovation projects and will not be part of the STL Fishing program… those are Gendron Lake in St. Ann, Jefferson Lake in Forest Park, and Wild Acres Lake in Overland. Steve Potter, KTRS News.