The Missouri House has unanimously passed a bill designed to improve the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development. HB 2650 passed with 147 votes and no opposition. Bill sponsor Willard Haley says the goal is to modernize existing statutes in order to meet the needs of MO’s educational and workforce landscape. He says obsolete rules, programs ,and expired grants will be removed, making way for more efficient initiatives. In a press release, Haley says the bill will eliminate 36 pages of obsolete material from current state statutes. The bill now moves to the MO State Senate. Steve Potter, KTRS News.