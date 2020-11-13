(KTRS) – The University City Police Department has issued an endangered silver advisory for a missing adult. Police say Henry Powell, 74, was reported missing from his residence in the 11-hundred block of Belrue Avenue around 9 p.m. Thursday. Powell is a 5’7″, 174 pound black male with gray hair and brown eyes who was last seen wearing a brown thermal shirt, black corduroy pants, and a gray puffy jacket. Powell was diagnosed with dementia earlier this year, has high blood pressure, and recently had a heart valve replacement. Police say he has no car or cell phone and may not have sufficient clothing for the elements. He has no money or credit cards and it is unknown if he has his medication. Anyone who has seen Powell or has information on his whereabouts is urged to dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call University City Police directly at (314) 725-2211