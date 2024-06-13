WASHINGTON (AP) — A unanimous Supreme Court on Thursday preserved access to a medication that was used in nearly two-thirds of abortions in the U.S. last year. It marked the court’s first abortion decision since conservative justices overturned Roe v. Wade two years ago. The justices concluded that the abortion opponents lacked the legal right to sue over the federal Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the medication, mifepristone, and the FDA’s subsequent actions to ease access to it. The widely watched case had the potential to to restrict access to mifepristone across the country, even in states where abortion remains legal.