Dubai, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest for international travel, says the UAE is limiting flights to Iran over virus outbreak. The airport said in a statement to The Associated Press on Tuesday that “all flights to and from the Islamic Republic of Iran, with the exception of Tehran, have been suspended until further notice.” It added that “all passengers arriving on direct flights from Tehran will receive thermal screening at the airport.” The move comes after Bahrain announced a 48-hour ban on flights from Dubai and Sharjah over the outbreak.