SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — President Joe Biden says his goal for his upcoming meeting with Xi Jinping is to get the U.S.-China relationship on a “normal course.” The president made the comments Tuesday just before departing the White House for San Francisco, where he will meet with Xi and attend a summit of Asia Pacific leaders. Biden’s meeting with Xi on Wednesday is the main event of his four-day visit to San Francisco. At the summit itself, he’s looking to demonstrate that his administration can focus on the Pacific. That’s even as he tries to keep the Israel-Hamas war from exploding into a regional conflict and persuade weary Republican lawmakers to continue funding Ukraine’s effort to repel Russia’s invasion.