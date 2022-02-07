SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (AP) — Two young girls were shot and injured in a St. Louis suburb Sunday morning after police say one of them found a gun in the home. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that St. Louis County police said officers were called to a home in Spanish Lake around 11:30 a.m. Sunday after the shooting. The 2-year-old and 4-year-old girls were found with gunshot wounds to their legs. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment. One girl had critical injuries while the other girl’s wounds were not considered life-threatening. Police said investigators were told one of the girls found a parent’s gun in a coat and fired it accidentally.