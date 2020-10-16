St. Louis, MO (KTRS) 2 men are in custody in connection with Monday’s homicide in the city’s St. Louis Place neighborhood.

St. Louis Police say that 43-year-old Dexter Wiggley and 42-year-old Cortez Eastwood were arrested Thursday and charged with 1st degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The incident occurred in the 2200 block of Sullivan. That’s where officers responded to a call and found 47-year-old Bryant Wright suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died at an area hospital.