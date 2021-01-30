ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two men are accused by federal prosecutors of playing roles in the shooting death of a man near Forest Park in St. Louis. Authorities on Thursday announced the indictments of 25-year-old Cevone Weeden and 35-year-old Herschell Perkins. Weeden faces a fentanyl conspiracy charge and a count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime causing death. Perkins is accused of a gun charge. Joel Phillips of St. Louis County was shot on Aug. 20. Court documents say Phillips robbed Weeden of fentanyl two days before the shooting. Perkins and Weeden allegedly lured Phillips to the McDonald’s parking lot near Forest Park where he was killed.