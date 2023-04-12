HAZELWOOD, Mo. (AP) — A suburban St. Louis husband and wife are dead and the son of one of the victims is in custody in connection with the shooting. Hazelwood police Capt. Tim Burger told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the victims were 63-year-old James Moore and his 70-year-old wife, Norma Moore. They were found dead Tuesday night insie their home. Burger says the suspect is the son of one victim and may be the stepson of the second. The suspect also lived in the home. Hazelwood officers responded to a disturbance call and when they arrived, the suspect allegedly began shooting in their direction. One officer returned fire, and the man allegedly turned the gun on himself. The suspect is hospitalized in serious condition.