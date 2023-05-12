Elon Musk has confirmed that the new CEO for Twitter, will be NBCUniversal’s Linda Yaccarino, an executive with deep ties to the advertising industry. Musk said that Yaccarino “will focus primarily on business operations” while he plans to center on product design and new technology at the company, which is now called X Corp. Despite the shift in leadership, experts note that Musk is unlikely to step back from making decisions about Twitter’s technology and policies. Still, some say Yaccarino could help restore advertisers’ faith in Twitter — as the platform’s advertising business has taken a hit under Musk’s mercurial rule.