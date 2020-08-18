COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s top coronavirus adviser has called on everyone in Missouri to wear masks and refrain from attending parties. After meeting with Republican Gov. Mike Parson Tuesday, Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said Democrats and Republicans must all wear masks to slow the spread of COVID-19. Birx talked to Parson about enacting a statewide mask mandate similar to one in Texas. Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in July required masks in counties with 20 or more confirmed coronavirus cases. Parson didn’t say if he would enact such a policy but said local officials already require masks in Missouri’s hot spots.