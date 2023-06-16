Donald Trump’s attacks on the justice system after his indictment on federal charges this week are the latest step in a now eight-year campaign by the former president and his allies against the traditions and institutions that have helped maintain American democracy. He went through a familiar routine of mounting a victimhood defense in the face of the allegations of wrongdoing, but this time the stakes are higher as he faces years in prison if convicted. Trump vowed to retaliate against President Joe Biden if he is elected president in 2024. Experts said that underscores how the former president is willing to abuse the office to carry out purely personal activities.