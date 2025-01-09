As President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office, both conservative and liberal politicians say higher education changes in red parts of America could be a road map for the rest of the country. Trump has pledged to dismantle diversity programs that he says amount to discrimination, and conservatives around the country have pointed to diversity programs as evidence colleges are out of touch. Dozens of diversity, equity and inclusion programs have already closed in states including Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, North Carolina, Iowa, Nebraska and Texas. Supports and resources for underrepresented students have disappeared.