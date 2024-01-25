NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has testified for a total of only three minutes at a New York trial where an advice columnist seeks over $10 million in defamation damages against him. He took the stand in his own defense Thursday in Manhattan federal court. The writer, E. Jean Carroll, says Trump ruined her reputation after she accused him of sexually abusing her in the mid-1990s. He testified that he “just wanted to defend myself, my family” and the presidency. Carroll seeks damages regarding things Trump said about her in 2019, after she revealed her claims in a book. A jury last year agreed Carroll was attacked by Trump in the dressing room of a Manhattan department store. Trump denies it.