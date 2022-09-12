WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers are dismissing his retention of top-secret documents at his Florida home as a “storage dispute.” His attorneys are urging a judge to keep in place a directive that temporarily halted key aspects of the Justice Department’s criminal probe. In a motion filed Monday, the Trump team also referred to the documents that were seized as “purported ‘classified records,’” suggesting his lawyers do not concede the Justice Department’s contention that highly sensitive, top-secret information was found by the FBI in its Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon last week granted the Trump team’s request for the appointment of an independent arbiter to review records seized during the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago.