WASHINGTON (AP) — For a man who loves the spotlight, Donald Trump has been conspicuously out of view since his triumph in last week’s presidential election. There have been no rallies, no press conferences, no speeches. Instead, Trump has spent most of his first week as president-elect behind closed doors at Mar-a-Lago, his private club in Florida, where he has been meeting with advisers and surrounded by club members, friends — and Elon Musk. They’ve all been weighing in as he works the phones and builds his new administration. It’s a dramatically different approach from when Trump beat Hillary Clinton eight years ago and his transition played out in public.