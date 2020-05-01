Washington D.C. (AP) — What was the source of the coronavirus? President Donald Trump is speculating that China could have unleashed the coronavirus on the world due to some kind of horrible “mistake.” And his intelligence agencies say they are still examining a notion put forward by the president and aides that the pandemic may have resulted from an accident at a Chinese lab. Scientists suggest the virus spread from an animal to a human. The intel agencies say they have concluded the new virus was “not manmade or genetically modified.” China said speculation such as Trump’s is unfounded and “purely fabricated out of nothing.”