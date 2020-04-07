WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has removed the inspector general who was to chair a special oversight board of the $2.2 trillion rescue package for businesses and individuals affected by the coronavirus. That’s according to officials and a Defense Department email reviewed by The Associated Press on Tuesday. Glenn Fine is the acting Defense Department inspector general. He was selected last month for the oversight position. But Trump has instead nominated a replacement inspector general at the Pentagon. He’s also appointed an acting one to serve in Fine’s place. That means that Fine will no longer serve on the oversight board.